Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYGN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 269,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,988. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,259.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $9,181,532.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,960 shares of company stock worth $14,858,683. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

