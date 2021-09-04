NAOS Finance Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00156197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00189124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.51 or 0.07788982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,084.10 or 1.00425496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.88 or 0.00992293 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.