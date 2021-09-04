Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,943 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 105,224 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 635,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,456. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

