Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 11,073,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18.

