Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after acquiring an additional 222,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $116.89. 616,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,449. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

