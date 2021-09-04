Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,331. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

