Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 390,467 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 137.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 296,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $104.89. 1,330,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

