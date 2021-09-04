Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $524,275.20 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,639,843.68.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $166,292.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $106,088.40.

NTRA opened at $123.76 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

