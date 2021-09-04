National Bank Financial Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$47.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

TSE LB opened at C$42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.59.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

