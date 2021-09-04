National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in National Beverage by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in National Beverage by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in National Beverage by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in National Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $1,829,000. 26.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

