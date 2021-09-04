National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Update

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth $30,928,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after acquiring an additional 829,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,115,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

