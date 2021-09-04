National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEX. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

Shares of NEX traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 249.80 ($3.26). 955,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,570. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 287.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.