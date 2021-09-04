Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. 100,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,538. The firm has a market cap of $900.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.91 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.