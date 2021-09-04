nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$264 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.13 million.nCino also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.07)-($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.63. 1,996,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,471. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.69. nCino has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

