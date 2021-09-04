nCino Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,370 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 333% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,010 call options.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,336.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $360,347.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get nCino alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in nCino by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its holdings in nCino by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nCino by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 127,134 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

NCNO stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.68.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.