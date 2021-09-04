nCino Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,370 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 333% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,010 call options.
In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,336.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $360,347.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in nCino by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its holdings in nCino by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nCino by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 127,134 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
NCNO stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.68.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
