Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Neogen worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Neogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

