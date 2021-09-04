NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.63.

NTES opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 64,792.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.