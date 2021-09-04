Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $595.00 at Citigroup

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $570.00 to $595.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $590.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $598.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

