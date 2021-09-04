Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NML stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.39.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

