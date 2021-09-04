Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 122,677 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

NRO stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.