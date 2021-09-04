Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $70,506,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after buying an additional 287,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

