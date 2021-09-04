New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,697 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Kemper worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 6.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kemper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter worth $1,504,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Kemper by 18.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Kemper by 12.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

