New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,447 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Shares of RIO opened at $75.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

