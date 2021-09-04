New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1,024.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,274.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

