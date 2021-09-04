New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 9,506 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,623 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $11,600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,467,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

