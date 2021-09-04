New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,800 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $494,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,833 shares of company stock worth $5,189,955. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

