Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes Sells 500 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

NEM opened at $59.67 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

