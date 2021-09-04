Newscrypto (NWC) Price Hits $0.88

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $131.73 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $75.65 or 0.00151452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00190278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.53 or 0.07839089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.89 or 0.99705903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.41 or 0.00993840 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.