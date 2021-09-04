NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) & DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Head-To-Head Survey

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NextPlay Technologies and DSV Panalpina A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 DSV Panalpina A/S 0 4 7 0 2.64

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. DSV Panalpina A/S has a consensus target price of $122.55, indicating a potential downside of 6.95%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than DSV Panalpina A/S.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and DSV Panalpina A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% DSV Panalpina A/S 5.14% 16.79% 8.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and DSV Panalpina A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,553.68 -$16.51 million N/A N/A DSV Panalpina A/S $17.76 billion 3.56 $651.10 million $2.03 64.88

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

About NextPlay Technologies

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

