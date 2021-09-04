NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.22 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.85.

NICE traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $295.20. 95,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $300.95.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

