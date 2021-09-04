Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

NINE opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.