Niobium Coin Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 31.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $218,959.00 and $18.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00126602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00187778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.15 or 0.00803277 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

