Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

