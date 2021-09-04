Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

