Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.98 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 48,960 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,260 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

