Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.97 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

