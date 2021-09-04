Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,537 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,537 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $207.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

