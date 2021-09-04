Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 31.7% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at $641,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 227.8% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

AON stock opened at $291.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $292.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

