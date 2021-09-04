Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $179.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

