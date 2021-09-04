Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.34 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 208,032 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,687,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Etsy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.33 and a 200-day moving average of $195.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,049.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.