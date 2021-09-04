Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke Sells 2,000 Shares

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.34. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.