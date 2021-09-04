Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWN. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.00. 99,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,577. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

In other news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

