Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Position Raised by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.62 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

