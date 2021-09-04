Novozymes A/S’s (NVZMY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

