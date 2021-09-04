Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

