Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NPV stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

