NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 29th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NVR by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,100.64 on Friday. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,099.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,886.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.