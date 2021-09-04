O-I Glass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,490 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,022% compared to the average daily volume of 222 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 89,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 31,511 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

