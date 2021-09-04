OKCash (OK) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $2.61 million and $355,972.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,209.87 or 1.00227299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00048273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073757 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001669 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007911 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000162 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,153,264 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

