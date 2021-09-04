Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $310.00 at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ODFL. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

ODFL stock opened at $301.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after buying an additional 383,128 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

